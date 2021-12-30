There are five price increases that could reduce the Social Security payment increase in January.

There are five price increases that could reduce the increase in January’s Social Security payment.

SOCIAL SECURITY payments will be increased in 2022, but the increase may not be worth much given the significant increase in costs since the coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the Social Security Administration, the average monthly benefit for Social Security claimants will increase by (dollar)92 in January, from (dollar)1,565 to (dollar)1,657.

Benefits will increase from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753 per month for a typical couple.

This is due to the fact that the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is set to rise to 5.9%.

While this sounds fantastic, it may not be appropriate for many seniors.

For one thing, recent months have seen an increase in inflation.

Consumer prices rose 6.8% in the year to November, according to the latest inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The COLA is intended to increase income in order to keep up with rising living costs.

We go over five price increases that may reduce the value of your Social Security checks.

Everything from electronics to other household necessities has become more expensive as a result of high demand and low inventory.

According to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, median households spend an additional (dollar)175 per month on housing, fuel, and food.

According to Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, “that’s the equivalent of a full grocery, electric, or cellphone bill.”

The median household income in the United States is around (dollar)70,000.

Prescription drug prices have also increased, as if they weren’t already high before the pandemic.

Prices on 260 commonly used prescription drugs have risen by an average of 2.9 percent, according to a report from AARP’s Public Policy Institute.

If President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda is passed, which includes a provision allowing Medicare to negotiate prices with drugmakers, they could be dropped.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a corporate Democrat, would have to vote yes on the bill.

Although Sinema’s office announced in November that a deal on Medicare negotiations had been reached, there may not be many people who are eligible for it.

Furthermore, another corporate Democratic Senator, Joe Manchin, recently told Fox News Sunday that he would be unable to vote in favor of the (dollar)2 trillion bill.

Ms. Sinema is said to have raised (dollar)1.1 million from the pharmaceutical and financial industries during the third quarter.

We’ve gone over five ways to save money on prescription drugs.

Medicare’s monthly costs will also rise.

Outpatient and diagnostic services are covered by Part B premiums, and enrolled seniors are charged a yearly premium.

Part B is a Medicare requirement…

