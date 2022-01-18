There are four major policy changes that could increase your tax refund in 2022.

In 2022, there will be four major policy changes that will increase your tax refund.

IT’S almost tax season, and many American families will see a bigger refund this year.

Americans will be able to file their tax returns beginning January 24.

W-2 forms, which show key information about taxes and income, will be sent to taxpayers by their employers soon.

Last March, President Joe Biden signed the (dollar)1.9 trillion American Rescue Act into law, which included major new and expanded policies to assist individuals and families in navigating the financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ll go over a few changes to the law that could help you get a bigger refund when you file this year.

The Rescue Act included (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks, which have already been distributed to tens of millions of Americans.

Millions of people, however, are still owed (dollar)1,400 stimulus payments.

There are a couple of reasons for this:

According to CNBC, only a few thousand Americans living abroad received stimulus checks during the pandemic.

According to the Department of State, approximately 9 million Americans live outside of the United States.

The latest round of federal stimulus benefits single filers earning up to (dollar)75,000 and couples earning up to (dollar)150,000.

The (dollar)1,400 check begins to phase out once those thresholds are reached, and it is then capped at (dollar)80,000 and (dollar)160,000, respectively.

Another key provision of the Rescue Act increased the child tax credit payments from $2,000 to $3,600 per child.

While the expanded child tax credit is no longer available, millions of eligible families received monthly payments of up to (dollar)300 per child from July to December, totaling up to (dollar)1,800.

As a result, families who received all of those payments will be able to claim the remaining funds on their tax returns, up to (dollar)1,800 per child.

You can claim the full (dollar)3,600 on your tax return if you were eligible but did not receive them.

Couples must earn less than (dollar)150,000, and single parents filing as heads of households must earn less than (dollar)112,500 to be eligible for the full payments.

This year, families who have child care expenses in 2021 can claim up to (dollar)8,000 in tax credits.

The child and dependent care tax credit, which was also expanded as part of the Rescue Act, is what this is called.

Families can now claim up to 50% of qualifying expenses, up from the previous limit of 35%.

Once that number is exceeded, the credit percentage rate begins to decline from 50% to 0%.

Families with multiple children, in particular, who spent a significant amount of time…

