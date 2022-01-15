There are four practical ways to become a millionaire by the time you retire.

MANY AMERICANS believe that in order to retire comfortably, you must be a millionaire.

The figure is (dollar)1.9 million, but only about half of those polled by financial services firm Charles Schwab believe they will be able to meet it.

Some people may feel overwhelmed, but the goal is to save money over time, not tomorrow.

Simply put, the sooner you begin to save, the better.

We’ll show you how to become a millionaire once you’re ready to retire.

Saving over your lifetime is a key way to retire with as much money as possible.

You can go about it in a variety of ways.

Setting up an automatic draft that transfers money from your checking account to your savings account is recommended by Mark Williams, a financial expert and CEO of Brokers International.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s (dollar)5 a week, (dollar)1,000 a month, (dollar)100 every two weeks, choose (dollar)1 amount and put it on auto draft and put it in your savings,” he told The Sun recently.

However, if you use a traditional savings account, keep in mind that you might not see much growth over time.

If you want to earn more interest, an alternative is to open a high-yield savings account.

In comparison to a traditional savings account, a high yield account is said to pay 20 to 25 percent more in interest.

Typically, Americans use high yield accounts to build an emergency fund, which is a savings account that can be used to help with future financial difficulties, such as job loss.

High-yield or traditional savings accounts are a safe way to save, whereas retirement accounts, such as 401ks, carry a bit more risk.

Because 401(k)s are technically investments, this is the case.

And, just like any other investment, there’s no guarantee that you’ll make money, and the value of your assets could plummet.

However, the employer’s match (assuming it is offered) is one important factor that reduces the risk.

Some companies will match up to 5% of your pay, effectively giving you free money.

Let’s say your employer agrees to match up to 5% of your weekly paycheck, which is (dollar)500.

Your employer will contribute (dollar)25 per week or (dollar)100 per month to your 401k.

In addition, you’ll be depositing (dollar)100 into your account each month, for a total of (dollar)200 in monthly savings.

That works out to (dollar)2,400 per year, half of which comes from your employer.

Keep in mind, however…

