There are four ways that Americans are potentially squandering thousands of dollars in stimulus payments.

There are a variety of ways for Americans to earn extra money, but unfortunately, some aren’t taking advantage of them.

According to multiple polls and studies, the vast majority of Americans live paycheck to paycheck.

So, receiving some sort of stimulus payment could go a long way – whether it’s for a difficult month or in the future.

While a fourth federal stimulus check appears unlikely, there are plenty of other ways to earn money.

We’ll go over them in detail later.

The child tax credit has been paid in monthly installments of up to (dollar)300 per child since July.

Parents of children under the age of 17 are eligible for these payments.

Couples must earn less than (dollar)150,000, and single parents filing as heads of households must earn less than (dollar)112,500 to be eligible for the full payments.

According to a Columbia University study, direct payments helped lift 3 million children out of poverty after just one month.

Regrettably, not everyone is taking advantage of these opportunities.

According to a University of Michigan study, one out of every ten eligible families has not received their child tax credit payments.

As a result, those who were eligible for the payments but did not receive them will have to wait until next year to receive them.

You can claim up to (dollar)3,600 per child on your tax return if you qualify.

You can be rewarded just for doing your weekly shopping.

And, depending on how frequently you use cash back, you could earn hundreds of dollars per year.

Ibotta, a popular cashback site, claims that its average user earns (dollar)150 per year from online purchases and grocery shopping.

TopCashback claims that the average member receives (dollar)345 in cash back.

You’d be surprised how much money you can make simply by registering for something.

Banks, for example, will offer hundreds of dollars just for opening an account with a branch.

However, some banks may impose a deposit minimum.

If you’re looking for work, you may be able to cash in right now.

Given the severe labor shortage, some companies are offering tens of thousands of dollars in hiring bonuses to entice workers to apply.

Teachers, for example, could be eligible for sign-on bonuses of up to (dollar)10,000.

Some cash back websites will even give you a bonus just for registering.

Check sign-up bonuses for anything you might be interested in…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]