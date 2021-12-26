There are only FIVE DAYS left to sign up for stimulus plus-up payments worth (dollar)1,400 – don’t miss out!

With less than a week until the New Year’s Eve, the IRS’ plus-up stimulus payment deadline is rapidly approaching.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Act in March, which included the payments.

If they qualify for a plus-up check, some Americans may be eligible for a (dollar)1,400 payment under the law.

Those who received a stimulus check based on their 2019 tax return or information obtained from the Social Security Administration will receive the plus-up payments.

You must have earned less in 2020 than in 2019 to be eligible for the plus-up payment.

If something changed on your 2020 tax return, such as your income or the addition of a dependent, you may be eligible for the plus-up payments.

Americans who want a surprise stimmy must act quickly, as the IRS has a deadline of December 31 to issue the payments.

Plus-up payments will not be made after that date.

The simplest way to do this is to submit a tax return for the year 2020.

Once the IRS has this information, they will determine whether or not you are eligible.

The IRS Get My Payment Tool allows Americans to check the status of their stimulus check.

Direct deposit was used for about 500,000 plus-up payments, with checks for the rest.

“Let’s say a married couple with one child had adjusted gross income of (dollar)165,000 in 2019, and because their income was more than (dollar)160,000, they are not eligible for any portion of the third payment,” Cassandra Kirby, a senior executive at wealth advisor Braun-Bostich andamp; Associates in Pittsburgh, explained.

“However, they had another child in 2020, lowering their adjusted gross income from (dollar)165,000 to (dollar)155,000.”

That’s because they’d be eligible for (dollar)2,800 in stimulus money if they made between (dollar)150,000 and (dollar)160,000 with an additional dependent.

