There are only THREE DAYS left to sign up for stimulus plus-up payments worth (dollar)1,400 – find out how to get the money RIGHT NOW.

THERE ARE ONLY THREE DAYS LEFT FOR AMERICANS TO RECEIVE STIMULUS CHECKS VALUED AT UP TO (dollar)1,400.

Taxpayers can apply for plus-up payments until December 31st, according to IRS officials.

The payments will be sent to people who received a stimulus check based on their 2019 tax return or information from the Social Security Administration.

You must have earned less in 2020 than in 2019 to be eligible for the plus-up payment.

If something changed on your 2020 tax return, such as a loss of income or the addition of a dependent, you may be eligible for a refund.

Americans must file their tax returns as soon as possible in order to be eligible for the stimulus funds.

The IRS will not make plus-up payments after December 31.

Officials typically process applications in two weeks, but if you submit your tax return early enough, you might get lucky.

When the IRS receives your tax return, they will determine whether you are eligible.

The IRS Get My Payment Tool allows Americans to check the status of their stimulus checks.

The plus-up payment is available to single taxpayers with an income of (dollar)75,000, while married couples filing joint tax returns must earn (dollar)150,000.

Plus-up payments are still being sent, despite the fact that a fourth round of federal stimulus checks is unlikely to be issued anytime soon.

Meanwhile, as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Golden State Stimulus II initiative, thousands of Californians will receive payments of up to (dollar)1100 in the coming weeks.

Residents in zip codes ending in 928-999 will receive their stimulus check until January 11th.

The deadline for Americans to receive their check is February 1st.

After they’ve been posted, paper checks can take up to three weeks to arrive.

To qualify, you must have a California Adjusted Gross Income (CA AGI) of (dollar)1 to (dollar)75,000 dollars.

Californians must file their 2020 taxes by October 15 to be eligible for the stimulus payment.

Recipients must have lived in California for half of the fiscal year 2020 and be residents on the payment date.

Before the end of the year, at least nine million people are expected to receive a state stimulus check.

California is not the only state that is assisting Americans.

On November 15, residents of the state of Maine began receiving stimulus payments.

The (dollar)285 one-time payment is expected to be made to…

