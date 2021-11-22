There are only two weeks left for seniors to sign up for Medicare – here are five things to keep in mind.

There are only two weeks left for seniors to enroll in Medicare – here are five things to keep in mind.

The Medicare open enrollment period is currently underway, with the deadline approaching in less than two weeks.

Medicare is a health insurance program for people aged 65 and up.

Three months before you turn 65, you are eligible to enroll in Medicare.

When you are new to Medicare, you must enroll during the initial enrollment period.

It begins three months before you become eligible for Medicare and ends three months after you become eligible for Medicare.

You can join any plan during this time, but a Medicare Advantage Plan requires both Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance).

In addition, to join a Medicare drug plan, you must have either Part A or Part B.

Right now, through Tuesday, December 7, open enrollment is taking place.

Here are five pointers to assist you with open enrollment.

Medicare or Social Security may send you important correspondence.

If you have Medicare, you’ll receive an Annual Notice of Changes informing you of any changes to your coverage, costs, or service area.

Take note of any changes to your health coverage in 2022, as well as any additional financial assistance you may be eligible for to help pay for prescription drugs.

Insurance companies that offer Medicare health and prescription drug plans may also send you brochures and other marketing materials.

Other companies are not permitted to call or visit your home without your permission.

Examine your current Medicare coverage and keep track of any upcoming changes in costs or benefits.

Determine whether your current Medicare coverage will suffice for the coming year.

You don’t have to do anything to keep your current coverage if it’s still available for 2022.

The Medicare and You handbook provides details on Medicare coverage and plans available in your area.

By logging into your Medicare account, you can go paperless and receive your handbook electronically.

Health insurance counselors in your area may be able to assist you over the phone.

To help you troubleshoot your questions, you might be able to find free information and events online.

Medicare can assist you in comparing coverage options and shopping for health insurance plans.

Log in to your account to create or access a list of your medications, compare your current Medicare plan to others, and see prices based on any drug cost assistance you receive.

Medicare is divided into several parts.

Part A (hospital insurance) covers inpatient care in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, hospice, and home health care.

Part B (medical insurance): This aids in the coverage of:

Part C, also known as Medicare Advantage, is a program offered by Medicare.

This is the situation:

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]