There are ten little-known tax deductions that every American should be aware of if they want to save thousands of dollars on their tax return in 2021.

There are ten little-known tax deductions that all Americans should be aware of this year when filing their taxes, and they could save you thousands of dollars.

Taxpayers can start filing their returns on January 24, and a W-2 form is one of the most important documents you’ll need.

Your employer will provide you with a W-2 form, which contains information about your taxes and income.

By January 31, employees are usually mailed or emailed copies of these forms.

Here are ten tax breaks that Americans should be aware of this year when filing their taxes:

CLASSROOM EXPENSES FOR K-12 TEACHERS

Many teachers across the country dig into their own pockets to help pay for their students’ educational supplies.

Some people are unaware that the IRS allows teachers to deduct up to (dollar)250 per year in such expenses.

Expenses for Post-Graduate Study

Many taxpayers believe that once they graduate from college, they will no longer be able to deduct certain expenses.

The IRS, on the other hand, provides a lifelong learning credit equal to 20% of your annual educational expenses, up to a maximum credit of (dollar)2,000 per year.

The credit phases out based on your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI), which ranges from (dollar)59,000 to (dollar)69,000 for single filers and (dollar)118,000 to (dollar)138,000 for joint filers.

Self-Employed Workers and Employer Social Security Taxes

One of the disadvantages of working for yourself is that you must pay both the employer and employee portions of Social Security tax.

Because self-employed workers must contribute the full 15.3 percent, each half equals 7.65 percent.

The 7.65% employer portion of Social Security taxes, on the other hand, can be deducted.

EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit)

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is a tax credit available to taxpayers with qualifying income and, in most cases, dependents.

However, the IRS estimates that about 20% of those who are eligible for the credit do not claim it each year.

The credit is worth up to (dollar)6,728 and is something that most taxpayers should look into.

Charities’ Out-of-Pocket Expenses

Many taxpayers are aware that the value of goods or cash donations made to charities can be deducted.

However, some donors are unaware of the expenses that can be deducted.

For example, if you buy ingredients for a charity bake sale, you can deduct the cost of those ingredients as a charitable donation.

You Can’t Collect Bad Debts

If you have a bad debt expense, you can write it off as a deduction, just like a business.

This means that if you lend money to a friend and they don’t pay you back, you can…

