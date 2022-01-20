There are three benefits for disabled Americans, and in 2022 you can get up to (dollar)6,000 per month.

It’s no secret that living with a disability increases your monthly costs.

Prescriptions, doctor visits, and caretakers add up faster than most people realize, but there are programs available to help alleviate the financial burden.

Depending on your income and the severity of your disability, you could receive up to (dollar)5,973 per month if you qualify for all three.

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is the first of these programs.

This program assists those who are unable to work due to a disability.

To be eligible for this program, an applicant must earn less than (dollar)1,350 per month (up from (dollar)1,310 in 2021).

Only blind applicants, who can earn up to (dollar)2,260 per month, are exempt.

SSDI benefits are calculated in the same way that Social Security retirement benefits are calculated.

Both are based on a person’s past earnings that are covered.

You can apply for the program online if you believe you might be eligible.

You can apply by calling the Social Security Administration (SSA) between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. if you are unable to complete the application online.

The vast majority of people who qualify for SSDI receive a monthly payment of between (dollar)800 and (dollar)1,800.

The average monthly Social Security payment for disabled people was (dollar)1,277 in 2021.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is the next program you might be able to apply for.

Adults and children who are blind or disabled and have a low income are eligible for this program, which provides monthly payments.

For 2022, the maximum monthly benefit amount for an eligible individual is (dollar)841.

The maximum benefit is (dollar)1,261 if you are an eligible individual with an eligible spouse.

You must meet the following criteria to be eligible for this benefit program:

You can apply for this program on the SSA’s website if you meet the eligibility requirements.

Last but not least, there’s a program for disabled veterans.

Individuals who became ill, were injured, or had a pre-existing condition worsened while serving in the military can seek help from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The amount a person receives from the VA is determined by their disability rating.

The frequency, duration, and severity of symptoms are used to determine a person’s disability level.

The following are the VA disability rate benefit amounts as of December 1st, 2021:

You may be eligible for additional monthly compensation for qualifying dependents if you have a combined disability rating of 30% or higher.

To apply, go to the VA’s website and fill out an application.

