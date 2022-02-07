There are three little-known rules for spousal benefits in Social Security, and they could reduce your payment.

There are three little-known rules for spousal benefits in Social Security, and they could lower your payment.

WHEN IT COMES TO COLLECTING SOCIAL SECURITY, PLANNING FOR RETIREMENT INVOLVES a number of choices.

When it comes to your benefits, if you are married or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage, you have additional considerations.

It may be more advantageous to claim your spousal benefits rather than your own benefits, depending on the circumstances.

If your spouse earned more money than you, this works in your favor.

There are some guidelines to follow to ensure that your decision does not result in a reduction in your Social Security benefits.

Several factors may have an impact on your monthly earnings.

Early filing will result in a lower tax bill.

There are perks for deferring retirement benefits, including spousal benefits.

Each month you wait to receive benefits between full retirement age and age 70, your benefits will increase.

Previously, some spouses received spousal benefits at full retirement age while delaying filing for benefits, allowing their retirement benefits based on their earnings record to grow.

Spousal benefits could be worth up to 50% of your husband or wife’s regular pay.

This is how much your partner will get when they reach full retirement age.

If your spouse was eligible for a monthly payment of (dollar)1,500 when you applied for benefits, you could receive up to (dollar)750 per month in spousal benefits.

If you want to start collecting Social Security spousal benefits, you must wait until your spouse receives their own Social Security retirement benefits.

If you’ve been divorced for at least two years and are claiming spousal benefits, this rule doesn’t apply.

Otherwise, if you qualify for spousal benefits, you may be eligible for a monthly payment equal to half of their retirement benefit amount.

The amount of the primary earner’s retirement benefits will not be reduced by these Social Security payments to family members.

If the primary earner isn’t on Social Security yet, you can claim your own retirement benefits if you meet the requirements based on your own work history and are at least 62 years old.

For each month you wait to start receiving Social Security benefits after reaching full retirement age, your benefits are increased by a certain percentage.

When you reach the age of 70, the benefit increase stops.

For spousal benefits, there are no delayed retirement credits available.

While it may make sense for a primary earner to wait to get this extra money, if you are a retiree claiming spousal benefits, you will not be able to do so.

Remember that spousal benefits cannot exceed 50% of the standard benefit of the primary earner.

You don’t get a bonus because…

