There are three ways to file a free tax return.

With the 2021 tax season rapidly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about how and when you’ll file your taxes.

There are probably more free filing options than you realize when it comes to taxes.

Taxpayers who meet certain criteria can save money by taking advantage of one of a few free services.

Some of the free services, as well as the requirements for using them, have changed since the previous tax year.

CreditKarma, for example, is no longer completely free.

It’s best to look into the various options to see which one best suits your needs.

We’ve compiled a list of three free services for the upcoming tax season in 2021.

Many people are unaware that the IRS provides a free filing option for taxpayers.

Previously, qualifying taxpayers had a variety of software options.

While the options for 2022 have yet to be announced on the IRS website, TurboTax is no longer an option.

There should, however, be a few choices.

Those earning less than (dollar)72,000 can use the IRS Free File option by visiting one of the IRS partner sites, which also offer state tax filing and guided preparation.

Those earning more than (dollar)72,000 can use free electronic forms that they fill out and file themselves, but state tax filing is not available and there is less guidance.

For the most up-to-date information on filing taxes in 2021, visit the IRS website.

For very basic and simple filings, some private companies, such as Handamp;R Block, provide free services.

Handamp;R Block, for example, does not charge an extra fee for state tax preparation at its most basic level.

For those reporting retirement income, earned income tax credit (EITC), and child tax credit (CTC) at the free level, Handamp;R Block filing provides assistance.

For those filing simple tax returns, this could be another excellent option.

However, if you’re filing a more complicated return, be aware that additional services may be required.

Handamp;R Block also has a partnership with Military OneSource, which allows those who serve to get free returns.

On the Handamp;R Block website, you can learn more about all of the free filing options available.

TurboTax, a well-known tax service, is owned by Intuit, a private company.

For the simplest returns, this service is also free to begin with.

The free edition of TurboTax, according to the TurboTax website, is ideal for those who use a W-2 form.

Those who have previously used the service benefit as well, because last year’s information can be transferred to this year’s tax return, saving time and eliminating the hassle of having to re-enter basic information.

The same goes for the…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.