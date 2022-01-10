There are three ways to increase your income in January as benefits and wages rise – are you missing out on help?

Are you missing out on support? Here are three ways to boost your income in January as benefits and wages rise.

As we enter a new year, many Americans will be wondering how they can boost their cash flow.

We’ve compiled a list of three January benefit and wage increases, as well as how to make sure you don’t miss out.

Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has remained at (dollar)7.25 per hour, and raising it to (dollar)15 was a major campaign promise of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

However, since Senator Krysten Sinema voted against the provision that would have included it in the American Rescue Act, a (dollar)15 federal minimum wage has not even come close to becoming law.

Many states are doing it on their own, which will benefit many people as inflation affects goods and services across the country.

The following is a list of states that increased their minimum wage beginning January 1.

If you work for one of these companies, double-check with your boss to make sure you’re getting paid correctly.

Social Security recipients will receive a 5.9% annual cost-of-living adjustment in 2022.

This is the most significant increase since 1982.

From this month, retirees’ monthly payments will increase by an average of (dollar)92 to (dollar)1,657 as a result of the increase.

Take your monthly benefit from this year and multiply it by 1.059 to find out how much you’ll be getting paid more.

Then deduct any Medicare premiums due in 2022, as these will reduce the increase.

The COLA increase has been thoroughly explained.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in April 2021 that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would receive an extra (dollar)1 billion per month.

Food stamps are another common name for this program.

The average food stamp benefit increased to (dollar)251 per person per month.

The (dollar)95 increase was supposed to end on September 30, 2021, but many states have decided to keep it going.

According to USDA data, the following 22 states have chosen to extend the benefits until January 2022:

The Sun also explains what you can and can’t buy with your food stamps, as well as how to get your benefits sooner.

Follow the simple steps outlined in our guide to apply for food stamps.

