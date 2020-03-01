There is a “million dollar question” about the corona virus

With over 83,000 cases of the coronavirus known worldwide as COVID-19, the race is underway as a vaccine.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “And given as contagious COVID-19 is, experts wonder how exactly the virus sticks. “Data-reactid =” 16 “> And in view of the infectious COVID-19, experts wonder how exactly the virus sticks.

<p class = “canvas atom canvas text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” This is the million dollar question “, Dr Shira Doron, an infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center hospital, told Yahoo Finance On road, “Will this be a virus that prevails in winter? … or will this be a virus that is not affected by temperature? “” Data-reactid = “17”> “That’s the million dollar question,” said Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center hospital, told Yahoo Finance’s On The Move: “Will this be a virus that prevails in winter? … or will it be a virus that is not temperature-affected becomes?”

In other words, when the northern hemisphere sees a “delay” as the seasons change and the weather warms, it raises the question of whether the southern hemisphere will experience an increase in the number of cases when it becomes cold or not.

Dr. Doron said it would be “interesting” to examine this relationship to determine a cure.

Corona virus around the world. (Graphic: David Foster / Yahoo Finance) More

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = ““Cold and flu and COVID-19 season”“data-reactid =” 40 “>“Cold and flu and COVID-19 season”

Other experts have claimed that the virus can simply become an integral part of illnesses that occur due to cold, such as the common cold or flu.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Marc Lipsitchsaid a Harvard professor of epidemiology The Atlantic If the virus continues to spread and is as severe as it is now, the “cold and flu season” can become the “cold and flu and COVID-19 season”. “Data-reactid =” 42 “> Marc Lipsitch, a Harvard epidemiology professor told The Atlantic that if the virus spreads and is as severe as it is now, the” cold and flu season “becomes the” cold and flu season. ” and COVID-19 season ”.

Other infectious disease experts made similar comments.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” We know that respiratory viruses are very seasonal, but not exclusively “William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, & nbsp;said CNN“One would hope that the gradual spring will help this virus to go away. We cannot be sure of it.” “data-reactid =” 44 “>” We know that respiratory viruses are very seasonal, but not exclusive. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, told CNN: “One would hope that the gradual spring will help this virus to go away. We cannot be sure about that. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Regardless of whether the corona virus is probably a winter phenomenon or not “This will be with us for some time to come – it is endemic to the human population and will not go away without a vaccine,” said Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security business insider, “data-reactid =” 45 “> Regardless of whether the coronavirus is likely to be a winter phenomenon or not,” this will be with us for some time – it is endemic to the human population and will not go away without a vaccine, “said Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Business Insider.



A woman waiting for an international traveler to arrive at the LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal wearing a medical mask to protect against the outbreak of the coronavirus on February 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: David McNew / Getty Images) More

<h2 class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “origins“data-reactid =” 66 “>origins

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The & nbsp;The outbreak started in Wuhan, the capital of the Chinese central province of Hubei. “data-reactid =” 67 “> The outbreak started in Wuhan, the capital of the Chinese central province of Hubei.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The virus strain was previously unknown and is speculated at the end of last year emerged from illegally traded wildlife at a market in the city, so & nbsp;Reuters, & Nbsp; China has since had a & nbsp;ban“data-reactid =” 68 “> The virus strain was previously unknown and is said to have emerged from illegally traded wild animals in a city market at the end of last year, Reuters. China has since issued a ban on wildlife trade and consumption pending the situation has calmed down.





A very similar version of the coronavirus caused SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and 2012 MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome) almost a decade ago.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Statistics from China & nbsp;demonstrate& nbsp; that about 2% of people infected with the new virus have died, but many of them were older or had previous illnesses. The mortality rate for SARS was similar initially, reaching a peak of almost 10%. “Data-reactid =” 79 “> Statistics from China show that around 2% of people infected with the new virus have died, but many of them were older or had previous illnesses. The mortality rate for SARS was similar at first and reached one Maximum of almost 10%.



A nurse speaks to a patient at the Hanyang Fangcang Provisional Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China on February 26, 2020. (Photo: A Yuan / China News Service via Getty Images) More

The story goes on