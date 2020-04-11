“There will be a before and after a pandemic”: the air routes for resuming flights

KO standing, the air sector is already preparing for the future. Struck by a historic crisis, the industry is trying to sketch the face of the airline after confinement. Because if no actor dares to advance a calendar for the resumption of commercial flights, all at least agree on one thing: “We will no longer take the plane in the same way,” says the boss of a French company. . There will be a before and after a pandemic. “

And for good reason: “There is a need to rebuild confidence, analyzes Alain Battisti, president of the National Federation of Commercial Aviation (Fnam). When you see that it is enough to be French to be refused access to 175 countries because there is a fear of contamination while the epidemic is global, we understand that we must reassure to put an end to these decisions made on fear. “

Some companies imagine a “health passport”

Clearly, we must calm the concerns of States but especially those of passengers. “After the deconfinement, the French will no doubt want to move, estimates René Marc Chikli president of the Syndicate of tour-operating companies (Seto), but they will also be afraid of being infected while traveling. So how do you reassure them? While some companies are thinking about disinfecting planes after each rotation, others imagine imposing the wearing of masks and gloves on their passengers or thinking about establishing a health passport. “It’s like a classic passport,” summarizes René Marc Chikli. You are immune, you can embark. Otherwise you stay on the ground. “

A radical measure which raises many questions. “On paper, it can be attractive,” admits the same company boss. But its implementation is complex. Above all, it is stigmatizing and the excesses are too important. Today it is the coronavirus. And tomorrow ? AIDS ? A simpler solution would be to fly the planes half full to space the passengers from each other. “It is not playable, assures Alain Battisti. To be profitable an airplane must be 85% full. Or else you have to multiply the price of tickets by two or even three ”.

Thermal cameras at the airport

As for airport managers, we also phosphorus. If the ADP group did not wish to answer our questions – “too soon” estimates the company which manages the Parisian platforms of Orly (Val-de-Marne), for the moment completely stopped, and Roissy (Seine-et-Marne) -, however, it actively recognizes the subject. A few days ago, its CEO, Augustin de Romanet, launched the idea of ​​installing thermal cameras to detect feverish travelers. “As long as the passengers play the game, warns an airport agent. They shouldn’t be taking Doliprane before being tested to lower their temperature. ”

Another problem is how to reassure passengers in terms of health without complicating an already indigestible and anxiety-provoking traveler journey with security checks. “We can hope that if sanitary measures must be taken they are temporary,” continues the same boss. Time to find a vaccine. And accelerate the recovery of traffic. “

The overall shortfall could reach € 230 billion

Because every day lost costs airlines millions of euros. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus should generate a shortfall of $ 252 billion ($ bn) – 230 billion euros (€ bn) – in 2020. “In France, depending on the duration of the crisis, it should cost between 5 and 10 billion euros, says Alain Battisti. This is only an estimate. No one can really predict it. This crisis is so violent that we can even imagine that the traffic of 2019 will only be caught up in five to ten years ”.

