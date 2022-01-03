These five money tips transformed my life, and they can do the same for you.

These five money hacks transformed my life, and they can do the same for you.

With the right research and guidance, SAVINGS goals can be accomplished.

Thinking about retirement when you’re twenty-something may seem far away when you’re just starting out, but now is the time to make sure you’re ready if you want to retire at the age of 65.

A YouTuber with a background in finance has shared his personal finance advice to help you get on the path to financial independence.

At Vanderbilt University, Vincent Chan studied economics and corporate strategy.

He goes beyond the standard money-saving advice of not eating out or canceling subscriptions to streaming platforms you don’t use.

Rather, he shares money-saving strategies that he employs.

Vincent’s life was transformed by the following five money hacks.

Vincent cautions against comparing yourself to your peers or neighbors.

People, he said, enjoy creating the illusion of wealth.

Credit cards and loans are used by people to get instant gratification by leveraging their future cash flow.

The concern, according to Vincent, is that if your cash flow runs out or your instant gratification needs spiral out of control, you could find yourself one paycheck away from a crisis.

You don’t want to spend the rest of your life working at your current or higher level in order to pay off the debt you’ve accumulated.

Vincent said it sounds like what you’ve been told is incorrect, but he wants you to review all of your loans to see if they meet this stringent criteria.

If they do, you might be better off paying off the loan sooner rather than later.

When it comes to figuring out which of your loans you should pay off first, he says that paying off the largest amount doesn’t always make the most sense.

The trick is to concentrate on the loan with the highest interest rate.

For example, if your student loans have a 2% interest rate, Vincent advises against paying them off early.

His personal criterion is that if he has a loan with an interest rate of less than 5%, he deprioritizes it because he believes his money would do better in the stock market, where a return on average of 7% or more can be obtained.

Compounding returns, also known as money multiplication, is the rate of return on capital over a period of time.

As Vincent explains, it is a long-term investment.

He emphasizes the importance of starting to invest at a young age.

Because of the potential for return on investment, the earlier you start, the better.

Vincent gave the following examples:

Vincent emphasizes the…

