These people need to take action to receive checks

As the IRS prepares to make payments for economic impact on American bank accounts, some groups of people need to take action to receive this money.

Payments are made automatically for the majority of taxpayers. The agency will use either your return for 2018 or 2019, depending on whether you have submitted this year, to determine your eligibility.

Those who do not regularly submit returns to the agency must provide information using a tool presented on Friday.

Unemployment tips at CORONAVIRUS in New York: How to speed up your application

Here’s a look at different groups of people who need to take action to get their payments:

Low Income Americans

A group of people who are likely to need to take action are those who are below normal income limits for filing a tax return. This would include, for example, individual filers who earned less than $ 12,200 and married couples who earned less than $ 24,400 in 2019.

Veteran and additional security income (SSI) recipients:

The IRS said it continues to look into ways to automatically get both SSI recipients and those receiving veteran disability benefits, retirement or survivor benefits (who do not normally file tax returns) to make payments.

However, if they don’t want to wait, they can use the tool to submit their information to the tax authority.

Social security recipients, on the other hand, do not have to take any action. You will receive your payments automatically.

CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS EXAMS: WHO WILL RECEIVE MONEY AND WHEN?

Social security, SSDI and railway pensioners with qualified relatives

People who receive these services receive their payments automatically. However, if they have eligible children under the age of 17, they will need to enter details to request payment of $ 500 per child.

Didn't submit (but should)

If you have had to file a tax return for the 2018 and 2019 tax years – but have not done so yet – you will not receive a payment until you do so.

Payments are $ 1,200 per adult for people with gross adjusted income of up to $ 75,000. The threshold for married couples is $ 150,000 – they are entitled to $ 2,400 and $ 500 per child.

According to the administration, the checks are expected to go into direct deposit accounts from next week. Paper checks are expected to ship in the week of April 20.

You can find more information on authorization here.

