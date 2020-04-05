These products that the French snatch during confinement

Posted on Apr 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.Updated on Apr 5, 2020 at 2:39 p.m.

Locked up for two weeks, the French are reviewing their shopping lists … and priorities. Leaving hypermarkets in favor of local shops and e-commerce, the population has changed its consumption habits. And upset the top sales of stores and merchant sites, with some surprises.

“Les Echos” polled the distributors to understand what the needs of the French were now. A clue: the third album the most downloaded in recent days on the Amazon platform is none other than “All under cover”, by rapper Rohff. Detailed review.