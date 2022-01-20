These three rules have helped me save enough money to retire at the age of 26.

These are the three rules I live by: I’ve saved enough money to retire at the age of 26.

A WOMAN has revealed how she was able to retire at the age of 26 and the three rules she follows to help others succeed.

Tori Dunlap, a financial expert from the United States, posted the video to her TikTok account, herfirst100k, where it has received over four million views.

Tori is the founder of the Her First 100k financial advice website, where she offers resources and advice to women on how to become financially independent, get the pay they deserve, and have the confidence to ask for more.

Tori revealed how she was able to retire comfortably at the age of 26 in a TikTok video.

“I’m financially independent,” she explained, “which means I’ll never work a day in my life if I don’t want to.”

“Here are three ways I did it, and how you can do it too.”

“As soon as I could, I began investing.”

“Now, in my work as a financial advisor, I always tell people that the best day to start investing is today because you didn’t wait until tomorrow to start.”

“With time on your side, start investing if you haven’t already, or increase your contributions if you have.”

“When I was working for a company, the next thing I did was negotiate my salary every single time.”

“I didn’t stay in a job where I wasn’t fairly compensated.

“And, finally, this lovely seven-figure business that I own was once a side hustle.”

“I worked a side job in addition to my 9-to-5, so I was able to save all of my extra money.”

Tori added that she wouldn’t retire right away, but it felt great to know she could if she wanted to.

Tori is passionate about assisting women in taking control of their finances; in fact, she began her first business at the age of nine, purchasing vending machines and using the proceeds to pay for college.

She sold the company to a ten-year-old girl when she was 20 years old.

“This is at the heart of financial feminism: embracing your power and using it not only to get ahead but also to help others get ahead,” she wrote.

“I wish I had known all of this in my 20s,” one user wrote, praising Tori’s advice.

I’m 41 years old and have ten years to pay off my student loans.

But I’m gaining knowledge!”

“Goals,” another added.

I’ll get there one day, but thanks for the information that will help me cross the finish line!”

“Goals goals goals…”

