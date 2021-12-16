The’stimulus’ payment deadline has passed; here’s how you can still get money.

From today, December 15, tens of millions of cash-strapped families will receive their final child tax credit payment.

The “stimulus” payment, worth up to (dollar)300 per child under the age of six, is expected in bank accounts within days – just in time for Christmas.

The amount is (dollar)250 per child between the ages of six and seventeen.

Since the advance tax child tax credits were first rolled out in July, households have received six monthly checks.

Single taxpayers with a modified adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than (dollar)75,000 are eligible for child tax credit payments.

Joint filers must have a combined income of (dollar)150,000 or less.

President Biden increased the child tax credit from 2,000 to 3,600 dollars earlier this year.

Once the payments for December have been distributed, most parents will have received up to (dollar)1,800 per child.

This means that when tax returns are filed in the new year, families will be able to claim the remaining funds.

The IRS will send Letter 6419 in January 2022, detailing the total amount of advance child tax credit payments that taxpayers received in 2021.

The advance child tax credit scheme is not expected to continue next year.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our child tax credit live blog…

Senators are debating whether or not to pass Biden’s (dollar)2 trillion Build Back Better bill.

According to Marca, a decision on the proposal could be made sometime next week.

According to the Washington Post, IRS officials have warned lawmakers that if families want a child tax credit payment on January 15, they must pass the bill by December 28.

Senator John Kerry (D-MA)

“I’m deeply concerned as it would be a tragedy if the child tax credit expires,” Colorado Senator Michael Bennet said.

“Let’s make sure we don’t cancel this at the start of the new year.”

That’s going to be a disaster.”

“Our country would not accept vulnerable senior citizens missing out on a Social Security payment,” said Ron Wyden, an Oregon senator.

“Similarly, denying vulnerable children and families a child tax credit payment is not acceptable.”

“Our view is that the child tax credit is a really important, basic support for families and that we should extend it,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.

“And we should extend it because it’s accomplishing what we hoped it would: dramatically reducing child poverty in America, dramatically reducing poverty in America, and…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.