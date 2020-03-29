They design and manufacture in record time a fan to treat the COVID-19

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “A new device that can be manufactured quickly, efficient and high volume. This is how Dyson reported the fan designed in record time by his company in the fight against coronavirus COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 41 “> A new device that can be manufactured quickly, efficiently and at high volume. This is how Dyson reported the ventilator designed in record time by his company in the fight against the coronavirus COVID-19.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “The signature has already received from the highest UK authorities an order of 10,000 units of the apparatus, designed to “address the specific needs” of coronavirus patients, who often require assistance with breathing. “data-reactid =” 42 “> The firm has already received from the highest authorities in the United Kingdom an order of 10,000 units of the device, designed to “address the specific needs” of patients with coronavirus, who often require assistance with breathing.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “This was confirmed by the billionaire founder of the company, James Dyson, through a letter sent to his employees, the text of which was disclosed by CNN. “data-reactid =” 43 “> This was confirmed by the billionaire founder of the company, James Dyson, through a letter sent to his employees, the text of which was disclosed by CNN.

“A ventilator is necessary for a patient who can no longer maintain their own airways, but unfortunately today there is a significant shortage, both in the UK and in other countries around the world,” wrote Dyson.

The executive assured that his collaborators had “designed and built a completely new ventilator, called CoVent”, after receiving a call 10 days ago from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, to support the National Health Service (NHS) with supplies. for its acronym in English).

“The main challenge was how to design and deliver a new and sophisticated medical product in volume and in an extremely short space of time. The race is now underway to put it into production, ”he reflected in the letter addressed to his workers.

“A spokesperson for the company, best known for its vacuum cleaners and hand dryers, said the fans will be ready in early April,” added CNN.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Reviewing Bloomberg, the television channel emphasized that James Dyson He has wealth valued at $ 10 trillion ($ 10 billion). The also inventor and industrial design engineer born in the British town of Cromer is famous for the invention of the Dual Cyclone bagless vacuum cleaner, which operates based on the principle of cyclonic separation. “Data-reactid =” 48 “> Reviewing Bloomberg, the television network emphasized that James Dyson has a wealth valued at $ 10 billion (10 billion) dollars. The also inventor and industrial design engineer born in the British town of Cromer is famous for the invention of the Dual bagless vacuum cleaner Cyclone, which operates based on the principle of cyclonic separation.

The outlet indicated that the company’s founder “wrote in his letter that he would also donate 5,000 units (of CoVent) to international efforts to confront the pandemic.”

“A second UK company, called Gtech, is also working to produce fans and has submitted two prototypes to the government for evaluation. The company specializes in cordless vacuums and garden power tools, “added CNN.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Related Posts:“data-reactid =” 51 “>Related Posts: