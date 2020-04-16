Thinking of Your Next Video Game Purchase? Here are the Best Upcoming Games for 2020

Wondering what your next video game purchase will be? Here are the most exciting upcoming new games for 2020 and beyond for you play on your PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Last of Us 2

The much-awaited sequel to the most heartbreaking zombie-related game ever will be picking up the story of Joel and Ellie five years after the original title. Surviving in a post-outbreak world is still the main objective of the game and it will be set in Seattle.

During the reveal trailer, Ellie is pissed off about something that happened, and the stakes seem to have escalated even higher. Naughty Dog has decided to push back the release of the game which was initially set for February.

Disintegration

This game will be blending a combination of RTS and FPS. You will be playing as Romer Shoal, a Gravcycle pilot–that’s a motorcycle hovering above the battlefield. Also, you will be commanding a small resistance group in the game. Romer’s crew is fighting to restart humanity in the main campaign, and is therefore a massive multiplayer feature.

Little Nightmares 2

You read that right. Little Nightmares is coming for the second time around, and Six will likely return as well. But this time, you will play a new character named Mano who will be exploring the world with Six as his guide.

The world is now rotten from the inside and Six is now starting to fade. As a team, you will have to go through creepy woodlands and disturbing schools to try and reach a signal tower so you can discover what is causing evil to spread to TV screens.

Watch Dogs Legion

Another Watch Dogs title will be launched by Ubisoft as they try to take the hacking action into a futuristic post-Brexit London era. The game was reported to be originally released in March 2020, but the studio announced that the game would be pushed back. They still haven’t disclosed the exact release date.

However, it does look like it’s worth the wait as the most exciting aspect of your adventure through this game is that you can play anyone, yes, anyone in the city. Which means all NPCs are playable.

Overwatch 2

Last year in BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard revealed that every hero will be returning in a new sequel. Overwatch 2 is happening. This time, the entire game will focus more on storytelling and the lore of one of the game many have come to love playing.

To view the full list of upcoming games this year, click here.





