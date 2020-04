The short-term trend of the (BTC) price since its drop to $3700 shows an Elliot Wave pattern forming on lower time frames. While the pattern can reverse to a bullish trend, the declining volume of BTC suggests it is not likely.

The Bitcoin price has been ranging in between $5,800 and $6,900, with an exception of a brief wick to $7,300 on April 3.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph