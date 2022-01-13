This is how I find hidden Costco discounts as a Costco shopper.

A VISIT TO COSTCO DOESN’T ALWAYS imply that you’ll save money by purchasing in bulk.

It pays to examine the prices carefully to ensure that you are getting the best deal.

BudgetBroJoe, a TikTok influencer who posts financial advice on social media, revealed the inside scoop on secret Costco pricing.

According to him, if the price ends in (dollar)0.99, the item is regularly priced.

Now, he said, if an item is regularly priced but has an asterisk in the top right corner of the card, it means Costco won’t be adding more to its inventory.

If there is an asterisk and a discount on a price tag, he says that if you are unsure, you can still buy it and return it if you don’t like it.

Asterisks next to price tags that end in (dollar)0.97 indicate that the item has been discounted.

Furthermore, the asterisk indicates that it is unlikely to be in stock the next time you visit.

The psychology of 99 cent pricing has been studied by researchers.

When goods are priced using odd numbers ending in “9” or “99,” such as (dollar)5.99, charm pricing, also known as psychological pricing, is used.

It’s thought to be more valuable than items with a round number on the price tag.

A recent study from The Ohio State University refutes that marketing strategy.

Consumers are less likely to upgrade to a more expensive version if prices are set just below a round number, according to the study.

Any products purchased at a Costco location must be returned to any Costco warehouse’s returns counter, according to Costco.

You can return items ordered online to any Costco warehouse or start the process online.

With the exception of electronics, jewelry, cigarettes, alcohol, items with a limited useful lifetime expectancy, such as tires and batteries, and special order items, Costco will refund your purchase price.

