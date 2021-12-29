This is the temperature at which you should set your thermostat to save hundreds of dollars this winter.

The temperature at which you should set your thermostat this winter to save (dollar)100s on your bills

With heating bills expected to skyrocket this winter, you’ll be glad to know that you can save money by setting the thermostat to a specific temperature.

According to government estimates, heating costs will rise by up to (dollar)513 this winter season.

It comes as natural gas prices have soared to never-before-seen heights.

However, there are ways to save money, such as setting your thermostat to 68°F for the majority of the day during the winter season, according to the US Department of Energy.

It also suggests lowering your thermostat by 7°-10°F for eight hours a day to save up to 10% a year.

The savings from setback are higher for homes in milder climates than for homes in more severe climates, according to the department.

You can naturally choose between keeping your home cooler during the day or at night, depending on your schedule and how warm you prefer your home to be.

Some people, for example, may prefer to turn down the heat at night when they can snuggle up under a comforter and ignore the fact that it’s cooler at home.

In any case, according to the US Energy Information Administration, the average US electricity bill in 2020 was around (dollar)117.46 per month.

This equates to a yearly payment of (dollar)1,409.52.

Following the advice above could save you up to (dollar)140.952 per year, though many people will be able to save even more.

If you do the same thing for several years, you’ll save hundreds of dollars.

Soaring bills may be difficult to absorb for households on a tight budget.

If your bills become out of hand, there are some options for lowering them.

According to Paul Rhoads, vice president of EnergyPricing, there are three things you can do to reduce your gas bill:

Meanwhile, if you live in a deregulated energy state, he recommends securing “a secure low fixed price for natural gas prior to the winter” if you live in one.

However, if you live in a regulated state where your gas is provided by your local utility company, this will not work.

If you’re really struggling, we’ll show you how to get up to (dollar)1,000 in financial aid to help you pay your bills.

In addition, we show how families can avoid power outages this winter.

