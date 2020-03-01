This is what analysts forecast for 3D Systems Corporation based on their annual results

One of the biggest stories of the past week was how(NYSE: DDD) stocks fell 23% in the week since last year’s earnings and closed at $ 9.15 yesterday. As expected, 3D Systems reported sales of $ 629 million, but unfortunately also (legal) losses of $ 0.61 per share, which were slightly higher than expected. The result is an important time for investors as they can track a company’s performance, review top analysts’ forecasts for next year, and see if the mood about the company has changed. So we’ve compiled the latest post-profit forecasts to see what analysts’ legal forecasts are for next year.

NYSE: DDD Past and Future, February 29, 2020 More

According to the latest results, the eight analysts for 3D systems forecast sales of USD 643.7 million for 2020. If this is achieved, it would mean a reasonable 2.3% sales improvement over the past 12 months. Legal losses are expected to increase 56% to $ 0.27 per share. Before the last profit, however, analysts had forecast sales of $ 649.3 million and losses of $ 0.29 per share for 2020. Although sales estimates haven’t really changed, we can see earnings per share expectations have risen slightly, suggesting that analysts have become more optimistic after the last result.

The consensus target of $ 10.36 has not changed significantly, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a positive long-term impact on the stock’s valuation. However, there is another way to think about price targets based on the price targets suggested by analysts, as a wide range of estimates could suggest a different view of possible results for the company. Currently, the most bullish analyst rated 3D Systems at $ 14.00 per share, while the most bearish rated $ 7.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts predict a wide range of possible outcomes for the company.

It can also be useful to take a step back and take a broader look at how analyst forecasts are compared to the performance of 3D Systems in recent years. These estimates indicate that analysts believe that 3D systems will grow faster in the future than in the past. Sales are expected to grow by 2.3%. If this were achieved, it would be a much better result than the 0.2% annual decline in the past five years. Compare this to broader market analyst estimates suggesting that overall market revenue will grow 6.7% next year. While 3D Systems sales are expected to improve, analysts continue to appear bearish on the business and predict that it will grow more slowly than the broader market.

The conclusion

The important thing is that analysts have increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, analysts also reaffirmed their sales estimates, suggesting that sales are meeting expectations – although our data indicate that 3D Systems sales are likely to underperform the broader market. The consensus price target has not really changed, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the deal has not changed significantly with the latest estimates.

