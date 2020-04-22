This is Why Sony’s Playstation DualShock is the Best Controller Ever (And Reasons Why It’s Not)

A controller is one of the most significant parts of a gaming console, and also an important factor when buying one. Sony’s PlayStation controllers have seen some changes over the years. In 1997, the first-ever Dualshock controller was released as a secondary peripheral.

However, with Playstation 2’s launch, the DualShock became the primary controller for the console itself. Since then, it has become many gamers’ favorite controller.

Here are some reasons why Sony’s Playstion DualShock is the best controller ever–along with some reasons why it’s not.

Unlike the Xbox 360, the Dualshock 3 controller did not have a dedicated headphone jack. However, Sony assured players that it is not the same with the Dualshock 4. Some controllers put the jack in a very odd place where wires sometimes get tangled up.

With the DualShock 4, it has a headphone jack that is located just at the front end of the controller making it very well placed.

One of the main reasons the DualShock 4 controller is being avoided by some players is because of its size; it’s on the smaller side of things which makes it uncomfortable to use, especially for those with large hands.

Even though it already went through various design changes, the size is still a problem. Hopefully, the DualSense controller will make up for this.

The most interesting addition to the Playstion controller has to be the Share Button, and as it turns out, it’s the best as well. No other controller in the market sports anything remotely similar.

This will be useful for those who use social media to share their gameplays. The ability of this controller to directly share gameplay video is a hueg advantage.

According to Game Rant, “The button placement in the Dualshock 4 is really weird, to say the least. That is the Share and Options button. The controller has a small form and is designed for small hands, but then the two Share and Options buttons are out of reach when players are holding the controller normally.”

Unless the gamer has thumbs that are longer than they normally should be, trying to reach two buttons at the same time is a big hassle. However, it is not the same as the DualSense, which is nice to see that Sony is actually paying attention to these issues.

We can all agree that Sony’s biggest failure on the Dualshock 4 is the touchpad. Does anyone even use it? Sony is clearly trying to be innovative, but this part of the controller is barely relevant.

“However, while one aspect of it fails miserably, it kind of does a good job in another. It serves as a pause button. The button is in the middle of the controller and since it occupies a large space, there is little probability of players not being able to find the button when they want to pause the game in a hurry,” Game Rant said.

