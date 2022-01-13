This month, 1.2 million Americans will receive a surprise (dollar)95 food stamp increase as benefits are extended.

1.2 million Americans will receive a (dollar)95 food stamp boost this month as benefits are extended.

More than a million Michigan residents who receive food stamps will get a surprise increase of at least (dollar)95 this month.

The measure, announced by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services on Monday, is expected to benefit approximately 700,000 households.

As the state continues to grapple with the Covid pandemic and the Omicron variant, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has pledged to continue providing support to residents, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“My administration will continue to work with our federal partners to do everything we can to ensure that Michigan families can put food on the table,” she said.

Between January 15 and 24, food stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be added to Bridge Cards, and the boost will appear on accounts separately.

Michigan residents are not required to reapply for benefits.

Michigan residents can check their balance online at Michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling 888-674-8914.

In October of last year, SNAP benefits received a long-term boost.

Every month, food stamps increased by (dollar)36 per person, bringing the total to (dollar)157.

The amount you receive, however, is determined by the size of your family and the state in which you reside.

According to the USDA, eligible New Yorkers can get an extra (dollar)1,440 in SNAP benefits, or an extra (dollar)120 per month.

Those in Oregon, on the other hand, will receive an additional (dollar)337 in benefits, an increase of just over (dollar)28 per month.

SNAP recipients are expected to spend roughly 30% of their income on food.

Food stamps will be distributed to eligible residents in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, and Washington.

Benefits are distributed in California during the first ten days of each month, based on the client’s case number’s last digit.

Food stamps are available in Connecticut for a total of 22 days, beginning on the second of every month.

They are distributed according to the recipient’s surname’s first letter.

In Illinois, benefits are available between the first and the tenth of each month.

Benefits are distributed to Americans in Maine from the 10th to the 14th of every month.

Food stamps are available in Minnesota from the fourth to the thirteenth of each month, while SNAP benefits are available in Washington from the first to the twentieth of each month.

Low-income families must apply for benefits through the SNAP program.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the benefits are received by around 42 million Americans in total.

The federal program ensures that low-income families can still eat nutritious and healthy foods…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.