This month, 6 states are sending food stamps worth (dollar)157 to millions of people; find out when you can get your money.

Find out which states are sending food stamps worth (dollar)157 to millions of people this month, and when you can get them.

MILLIONS of people in Connecticut and Maine who are eligible for food stamps worth up to (dollar)157 will get them.

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are received by approximately 42 million people across the country.

The program ensures that families have enough food to eat, and recipients receive a pre-loaded card that allows them to shop for groceries.

In California, benefits are distributed based on the last digit of the client’s case number during the first ten days of each month.

Connecticut residents will receive their benefits over the course of 22 days this month, and they are currently in the process of being distributed.

Food stamps can be applied for in Minnesota from the fourth to the thirteenth day of the month, based on the last digit of the client’s case number.

Meanwhile, benefits are available in Maine from the 10th to the 14th of every month, and are distributed based on the claimant’s birthday’s last digit.

In Illinois, benefits are available between the first and the tenth of each month.

Benefits can also be claimed in Washington from the first to the twentieth of each month.

People earning up to 130 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for the program.

For a single-person household, the cost starts at (dollar)12,880 and rises depending on the size of the family.

The threshold for a four-person household is (dollar)26,500.

This month, approximately 1.2 million Michigan food stamp recipients will receive a (dollar)95 increase.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has pledged to continue providing assistance to residents in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

“My administration will continue to work with our federal partners to do everything we can to ensure that Michigan families can put food on the table,” she said.

Between January 15 and 24, food stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be added to Bridge Cards, and the boost will appear on accounts separately.

Residents of Michigan do not need to reapply for benefits.

Michigan residents can check their balance online at Michigan.govMIBridges or by calling 888-674-8914.

The amount received by claimants is determined by the size of their family and the state in which they reside.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, eligible New Yorkers can receive an extra (dollar)1,440 in SNAP benefits, equating to a monthly boost of (dollar)120.

Those in Oregon, on the other hand, will receive an extra (dollar)337 in benefits, an increase of just over (dollar)28 per month.

SNAP recipients are expected to spend roughly 30% of their income on food.