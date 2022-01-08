This month, Americans can begin claiming IRS payments worth up to (dollar)8,000 – here’s how.

This month, Americans can begin claiming IRS payments of up to (dollar)8,000 – here’s how.

Later this month, Americans will be able to claim payments of up to (dollar)8,000 to help with child care costs.

Many American families are likely aware of the (dollar)3,600 child tax credit, which expired in December, but some may be unaware of another benefit they can receive as a result of having children.

The child and dependent care tax credits were also expanded in March as part of the American Rescue Act.

The child care credits are designed to assist working families in defraying the costs of raising a child.

Transportation, housekeepers, babysitters, before and after school programs, as well as day camps and daycare programs, are all examples of qualifying expenses.

They can also be used to care for disabled dependents.

This year, many more Americans will be able to claim the care credits thanks to the Rescue Act’s expansion.

Families can now claim up to 50% of qualifying expenses under the new law.

Only children under the age of 13 are eligible for care credits, though an exception may be made for a dependent who is unable to look after themselves.

If your adjusted gross income (AGI) is less than (dollar)125,000, you can use the maximum expense rate.

Once that number is exceeded, the credit percentage rate begins to decrease from 50%.

Families with multiple children who spend (dollar)16,000 on qualifying expenses will be eligible for up to (dollar)8,000 in care credits.

Expense credits of up to (dollar)4,000 are available for claimants with one child.

Unlike the child tax credits, which were paid out in monthly installments, those who are eligible for the care credits can claim them as a one-time payment.

This year, you can claim the care credits on your taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) usually begins accepting tax returns at the end of January, but no date has been set.

Ahad Ali, a tax expert, recently explained how families can qualify for the care credits, pointing out that both parents must be employed.

Furthermore, eligible families who did not claim their (dollar)1,800 child tax credit payments in 2021 will be able to claim the full (dollar)3,600 amount on their tax return this year.

