This month, extra SNAP benefits are being sent out for emergency food assistance – find out how much more you can get.

As part of the federal aid increase, families in Michigan who receive SNAP benefits for emergency food purchases will receive at least (dollar)95 more this month.

The temporary 15 percent increase in stamps included in the (dollar)1.9 trillion American Rescue Act became permanent in October 2021, and then was streamlined to help struggling families get the help they need more quickly.

The nearly (dollar)100 increase in January, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), will benefit more than 1.2 million Michiganders in nearly 700,000 households.

According to Gretchen Whitmer, the coronavirus pandemic and the rising Omicron variant have necessitated the increase in order for families to meet their basic needs.

“My administration will continue to work with our federal partners to do everything we can to ensure Michigan families have enough to eat,” Whitmer said.

Stamps, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), are used to assist low-income Americans in purchasing food.

The funds are loaded onto an EBT card that recipients can use at participating grocery stores.

According to the Department of Agriculture (USDA), who oversees the program, about 42 million people in the United States are receiving benefits.

While the Covid pandemic continues to ravage the country, Michigan is one of more than 35 states that extended emergency SNAP benefits in January.

Households receiving close to or the full maximum benefit will receive emergency assistance funds.

Even if a family of four receives the maximum benefit amount of (dollar)835, they will receive an additional (dollar)95 in emergency funds.

The USDA announced in April 2021 that an additional (dollar)1 billion per month had been allocated to the SNAP program.

The amount of benefits you receive is determined by your state.

According to AScom, the following are the average monthly amounts distributed.

Online, you can look up your local SNAP program and social services agency.

