This month, millions of families can apply for stimulus payments worth up to (dollar)5,000 – are you one of them?

This month, millions of families may be eligible for stimulus payments worth up to (dollar)5,000 – are you one of them?

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Act into law in March, which expands or creates new benefits for eligible Americans.

However, not everyone has gotten these benefits yet, and some people may owe money.

The stimulus checks, which have been mailed to tens of millions of Americans, are one of them.

If your income is under (dollar)75,000, or (dollar)150,000 for couples, the third and final one is worth (dollar)1,400.

The (dollar)1,400 check begins to phase out once those thresholds are reached, and it is then capped at (dollar)80,000 and (dollar)160,000, respectively.

However, millions of people are still owed stimulus payments.

You could be owed one if your family had a baby in 2021 or if you live in another country.

According to CNBC, only a few thousand Americans living abroad received stimulus checks during the flu pandemic.

According to the Department of State, approximately 9 million Americans live outside of the United States.

Another provision of the Rescue Act increased child tax credit payments to $3,000 for a limited time.

While the expanded child tax credit is no longer available, millions of eligible families received monthly payments of up to (dollar)300 per child from July to December, totaling up to (dollar)1,800.

Families who received all of those payments will be able to claim the remaining (dollar)1,800 on their tax returns as a result.

You will be able to claim the full (dollar)3,600 if you were eligible but did not receive any of the payments.

You may not have received one because you were a non-filer who failed to sign in on time or opted out by mistake out of fear of owing the IRS money as a result of a filing or income change.

Similarly, if you had a child in 2021, you’ll be eligible for full credits this year as well.

Couples must earn less than (dollar)150,000, and single parents filing as heads of households must earn less than (dollar)112,500.

You can claim up to (dollar)5,000 in these payments on your tax return.

So, if you think you might be eligible for both or one, double-check with your tax professional before filing your taxes.

Meanwhile, if you didn’t file a tax return in 2021, you’ll have to do so in 2022 if you want to claim your payments.

There is no word yet on whether a non-filers tool for child tax credit payments will reopen in 2022.

