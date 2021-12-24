This month, SSI claimants will receive two checks totaling up to (dollar)1,635 – here’s why.

MILLIONS of people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will receive two checks before the end of the month.

According to the Social Security Administration, this will apply to the 8 million people who are expected to receive SSI by 2022.

SSI, which is administered by the Social Security Administration, is designed to assist people over the age of 65, as well as the blind and disabled, who have little or no income.

The amount of money you earn and the value of your assets will determine whether you qualify for SSI.

Individuals can only have (dollar)2,000 in assets, while couples can have (dollar)3,000.

Furthermore, the more money you make, the lower your SSI benefit.

Keep in mind that SSI is not to be confused with Social Security, as both are available to seniors.

SSI claimants usually get their payments on the first of each month.

The payment schedule for SSI claimants, however, will be affected by the holiday schedule.

Because January 1st is a federal holiday, SSI benefits are typically distributed the day before.

This year, New Year’s Day falls on a Saturday, so the holiday will be celebrated on Friday.

This means that SSI recipients who are eligible will receive two payments this month.

The first payment should have arrived on the first of the month, and the second is scheduled to arrive on December 30, which is next Thursday.

But that’s not all: SSI recipients can expect one additional check.

This is due to the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which is expected to increase to 5.9%.

A cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is a raise in pay that keeps up with the rising cost of living.

It’s based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which tracks price changes for common goods and services.

As a result, the SSI will rise by (dollar)34 on average to (dollar)621 on December 30 from (dollar)587 previously.

The new average is (dollar)7,452 per year.

According to the Social Security Administration, in 2022, an individual’s monthly maximum SSI will be (dollar)841 per month, or (dollar)10,092 on an annual basis.

This year, the monthly maximum has been a little over (dollar)794.

So, if you earn the monthly maximum, you will receive approximately (dollar)1,635 in December.

In January, those claiming Social Security will see their benefits increased.

The average Social Security claimant will see a (dollar)92 increase in their monthly benefits, bringing their total to (dollar)1,657.

Meanwhile, it’s possible that Social Security recipients will see another significant increase in their payments…

