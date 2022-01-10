This month, there are three food stamp changes – see if you’re eligible for an extra (dollar)95.

This month, there are three food stamp changes – see if you qualify for an additional (dollar)95.

A FEW CHANGES TO FOOD SNAP BENEFITS THIS MONTH WILL AFFECT MILLIONS OF AMERICANS.

The government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, provides no or low-income Americans with funds to purchase food.

These funds are typically loaded onto an electronic card that can be used at nearly all supermarkets and grocery stores.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 42 million people in the United States receive food stamps.

This month, we’re revealing the changes you should be aware of.

The USDA announced in April that an additional (dollar)1 billion would be allocated to the SNAP program each month.

An estimated 25 million low-income households saw an increase in benefits as a result of this.

The amount of assistance given to needy Americans is determined by the size of the family, but (dollar)95 is the bare minimum.

Despite the fact that the (dollar)95 increase was set to expire on September 30, 2021, nearly half of the states in the country have extended emergency aid until January.

Kansas, Texas, and Virginia recently announced that the emergency aid would be extended at least through January.

The following is a list of states that have extended the emergency benefits:

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced this week that those receiving SNAP benefits in the state will be able to buy farm goods locally.

Purchases made directly from New York farmers will be possible thanks to the program’s expansion.

SNAP recipients will also receive FreshConnect assistance, which will help them purchase food from a local agricultural farm.

The Hawaii division of convenience store chain 7-Eleven is launching a new electronic benefits transfer (EBT) option, allowing SNAP claimants to safely use their funds online.

All select SNAP items can now be ordered for pickup, catering, or delivery, according to a statement released this week.

While a credit or debit card isn’t required, non-SNAP and SNAP-eligible products can be purchased with a combination of those payments and your EBT card.

The move is made in collaboration with Vroom Delivery.

In Hawaii, 7-Eleven operates 65 convenience stores.

Furthermore, 7-Eleven Hawaii claims to be the first convenience store to accept EBT payments online.

