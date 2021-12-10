This state gave my family a (dollar)500 stimulus check, and you can too – here’s how.

This state gave my family a (dollar)500 stimulus check, and you can get one too – here’s how.

THOUSANDS of Maryland residents are eligible for stimulus payments under the state’s RELIEF Act, but they have yet to claim their money.

Qualifying families will receive (dollar)500 checks, while individuals will receive (dollar)300 checks under the program.

The state payments were made to a total of 422,531 Maryland residents, with 98 percent of them receiving them in February.

However, a spokesperson for the Maryland Comptroller told The Sun that 7,811 of the sent payments had been returned as of November 30.

If eligible residents had a routing number on file, the funds were sent via direct deposit by the state.

Payments were sent to whoever the state had on file for those who didn’t.

Those who have yet to receive payment should contact the state to update their addresses.

Call the Taxpayer Services Division at 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) for more information.

Checks are “issued immediately” after your information has been verified, according to the spokesperson.

It means that if you act now, you should be able to get your check before Christmas, or at the very least have your check reissued.

“If the taxpayer has not contacted us or provided us with an updated address after approximately one year, the funds are sent to the state undeliverableunpresented check fund maintained by the State Treasurer’s Office at the end of the fiscal year,” the spokesperson continued.

Maryland will keep the funds until “a claim for the money is filed and verified by our office,” she said.

You can also check your status and eligibility for the stimulus payments by entering your information on the state’s RELIEF Act portal.

Maine, California, and Florida residents may also receive surprise payments in time for the holidays.

Although a fourth stimulus check from the federal government is unlikely, residents in these states may find themselves with extra cash.

Governor Janet Mills of Maine announced a program to send over half a million residents one-time payments worth (dollar)285 each.

The state began sending payments on November 15, and it will continue to do so until the end of 2021.

Single filers with an annual income of less than (dollar)75,000 and couples with an annual income of less than (dollar)150,000 are both eligible.

The Golden State Stimulus II program in California is distributing payments to people with an adjusted gross income [AGI] of between (dollar)1 and (dollar)75,000 who have lived in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year.

The amount of these one-time payments will range from (dollar)500 to (dollar)1,100.

