This stimulus money can be used to reduce internet bills; here’s how to get it before the New Year’s Eve deadline.

There are only three days left to sign up for a stimulus check payment program that provides cash for internet bills and one-time computer purchases.

As part of the Covid stimulus package, Congress established the Emergency Broadband Benefit program in December 2020.

It provides eligible families with a monthly discount of (dollar)50 on broadband services and associated rental equipment.

For households in qualifying tribal lands, this rises to (dollar)75 per month.

Families who register before the New Year’s Eve deadline will receive a one-time discount of (dollar)100 on a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.

Over 8.5 million American households have enrolled in the fund since its inception.

“This means more people are getting the connections they need right now,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission.

As the pandemic continues, the discount could be a lifeline for many families who are struggling to make ends meet through online learning and working from home.

The FCC stated that the program’s goal was to ensure that families did not miss out on an important resource during the pandemic due to financial constraints.

“No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill and buying food,” Rosenworcel continued.

To qualify, a family’s income must be at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty level for their family size.

You can also show whether you get help from SNAP (food stamps) or Medicaid.

Families will also qualify if their children were approved for free or reduced-price school meals during the previous or current school year.

You can also apply if you lost a significant amount of money due to being laid off or furloughed since February 29, 2020, and your household income was at or below (dollar)99,000 for single filers and (dollar)198,000 for joint filers the previous year.

Families must act quickly, however, as the current program is coming to an end.

After December 31, no new applications will be accepted, and the current benefit will only be valid until March 1, 2022.

Then a less generous stimulus package will take its place.

The monthly discount will be reduced from (dollar)50 to (dollar)30 per month under Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

It’s also unclear whether households will need to apply again, despite the fact that the FCC’s website states that they must requalify for the program.

Households must earn up to 200 percent of the poverty level to be eligible for the new program.

