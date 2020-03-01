This super major plunges into the Green Hydrogen Game

Hydrogen is often hailed as a silver ball solution for zero-emission fuel because it burns clean and leaves only water vapor. However, the reality of using and producing green hydrogen is much more complicated. Hydrogen is already used in many modern industries, including ammonia production, in refineries and as a raw material for chemicals as a power source. However, the vast majority of the hydrogen used is not green hydrogen, but the so-called “gray hydrogen”. While the hydrogen itself burns cleanly, the means to produce this hydrogen are actually intensive on fossil fuels (mostly using coal or natural gas) and therefore do not contribute to the decarbonization of the industries in which it is used.

<p class = “canvas atom canvas text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “While gray hydrogen is currently the industry standard, green hydrogen is already becoming produces – but at a much higher cost, but as Oilprice reported earlier this month this will change soon. The green hydrogen revolution is just around the corner, While the system costs for green hydrogen stand in the way of today’s production increase, this will not last long, according to Recharge News. “Everyone predicts that the cost curve will decrease, just like solar and wind power,” they report. “To achieve the right price, economies of scale must be achieved. Then it’s just a matter of time and the industry is ready to take the next step. “” Data-reactid = “12”> While gray hydrogen is currently the industry standard, green hydrogen is already being produced – albeit at a much higher price. But, as Oilprice reported earlier this month, everything will change. The green revolution Hydrogen is just around the corner. While the system costs for green hydrogen stand in the way of today’s production increase, that has won. ‘According to Recharge News, it won’t last long: “Everyone predicts that the cost curve will decrease, just like solar and Wind power, “they report.” But to get the right price, you have to reach the economies. Then it’s just a matter of timing and the industry is ready to take the next step. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “And now, less than a month after this report, oil super major Royal Dutch Shell has announced a major new project to produce green hydrogen using offshore wind farms in the Dutch North Sea instead of traditional fossil fuels, a project developed by a consortium in collaboration with the seaports of Gasunie and Groningen Offshore wind reports “The NortH2 project partners want to generate around 3 GW to 4 GW of wind energy for the production of hydrogen before 2030 and possibly increase the capacity to 10 GW by 2040.” “data-reactid =” 13 “> And now, less than a month after this report, the oil super-major Royal Dutch Shell has a new major project to produce green hydrogen using offshore wind farms in the Dutch North Sea instead of traditional fossil fuels The project is being developed by a consortium together with Seaunie and Groningen Seaports. The industry news website Offshore Wind reports: “The NortH2 project partners want to generate around 3 GW to 4 GW of wind energy for hydrogen production before 2030 and possibly the capacity to 10 GW by 2040 increase.”

The project is still in its infancy and will be officially launched with a feasibility study later this year. If everything goes well, the consortium reports that we can expect the first production of green hydrogen in 2027. “This depends, among other things, on government approvals, the allocation of new wind farm locations in the North Sea and the locations available for the hydrogen plant / plants and the final investment decisions of the parties concerned,” reported Offshore Wind. “NortH2’s partners anticipate that European and national subsidies for energy decarbonization may be required in the initial project phases.”

The project in the North Holland Sea is only part of a major sea change in the European Union towards a less greenhouse gas-intensive energy future and in particular the production of green hydrogen. The Netherlands in particular has been working steadily to boost green hydrogen production, and in Eemshaven seaport (and possibly off the coast, if projects like Royal Dutch Shell’s NortH2 are going well), green hydrogen production is expected to reach around 800,000 tonnes by 2040 reach each year.

In the meantime, NortH2 is looking for additional partners to join the consortium and further advance the initiative. “This project offers opportunities for the entire hydrogen chain,” said offshore wind Marjan van Loon, President-Director of Shell Nederland. “It also fits in well with our drive for new energies and our ambitions to find new ways to reduce CO2 emissions and deliver more and cleaner energy at home, on the go and at work. To implement this project, we need several new partners. Together we need to do pioneering work and innovate to bring together all the knowledge and skills that are needed. The energy transition requires courage, boldness and action. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “If there are doubts that the first steps of the green hydrogen revolution were already underway, the involvement of a large oil company like Royal Dutch Shell should silence them. Given the looming oil spike and catastrophic climate change on the horizon, large oil magnates are trying to diversify, and an increasing portion of this money will flow into environmentally friendly hydrogen for our future. “Data-reactid =” 18 “> If so, there was no doubt that the first steps of the green hydrogen revolution were already underway, and the involvement of a major oil company like Royal Dutch Shell was intended to silence them, given the emerging trend Oil spikes and catastrophic climate change are facing big oil magnates at the door to diversify, and an increasing amount of this money will be environmentally friendly hydrogen for our future.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

