This week, around 803,000 stimulus checks worth (dollar)563 million will be distributed – see if you can get to (dollar)1,100.

This week, another 803,000 stimulus checks will be mailed to California residents, totaling (dollar)563 million.

California began mailing out 800,000 paper checks on November 29 as part of the Golden State Stimulus II.

According to the California Franchise Tax Board, these are worth a total of (dollar)561 million.

About 3,000 direct deposit payments totaling (dollar)2.4 million are included in the most recent batch.

Direct deposits typically arrive in bank accounts within a few days, whereas paper checks can take up to three weeks.

A total of 3.5 million GSS II checks and nearly 3.8 million GSS II direct deposit payments were issued when these payments were made.

More than (dollar)5.1 billion was paid out in 7.3 million payments.

Under the stimulus program, the California Franchise Tax Board anticipates issuing around 9 million payments.

The GSII checks are distributed every two weeks until every Californian who is eligible has received one.

The majority of checks will be issued by the end of the year, and the majority of direct deposits will be made by the end of October, in time for Halloween.

Under the Golden State Stimulus II, the checks are worth between (dollar)600 and (dollar)1,100 and are sent to those earning less than (dollar)75,000 per year.

In the meantime, those who qualified for the state’s first stimulus program may be eligible for an additional (dollar)500.

To be eligible for the stimulus checks, you must meet the following criteria:

Keep in mind that the checks cannot be claimed by another taxpayer as a dependent.

If you qualify for the check, it will usually be sent to you via the refund option you chose on your tax return.

Most direct deposit payments are made between September 1 and October 31, but expect to wait 45 days if you filed your tax return after September 1.

Paper checks are issued based on the last three digits of your tax return’s ZIP code.

The paper check mailing schedule is available on the GSS II webpage, or you can consult our guide.

A total of (dollar)12 billion will be issued in the hopes of providing financial assistance to residents who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to (dollar)31 billion in surplus funds, Californians may receive another stimulus check next year.

