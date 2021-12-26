This week, surprise New Year stimulus checks will be mailed out – act now to receive (dollar)1,000!

This week, surprise New Year stimulus checks will be mailed out; act now to receive a (dollar)1,000 stimulus check.

The final New Year’s surprise stimulus checks will be mailed this week, and Americans are being urged to act quickly to secure the (dollar)1,000 payment.

This holiday season, states across the country are providing bonus payments to their residents.

Several states now have their own programs to help residents, with each local government deciding who qualifies for a fourth stimulus check and how much they will receive.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced the Back to Work program, which will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks starting May 30, 2021 and running until December 31, 2021.

“Many workers who were displaced during the early months of the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now reentering the workforce and beginning to rebuild,” Lamont said.

“This one-time bonus payment will assist some of those workers in covering the costs of essentials such as childcare as they return to work.”

This is the newest tool in our pandemic recovery toolbox.”

Other states have more stringent requirements, including specifics on when residents filed for unemployment and how long they were unemployed.

Residents must also have found work in order to be eligible for the stimulus payment.

To be eligible for a (dollar)1,000 stimulus payment, a person must complete and submit an electronic Back to Work CT program application – no paper applications will be accepted.

Following the completion of the required eight consecutive weeks of employment, the Department of Revenue Services may contact an applicant directly to verify their employment.

On the Department of Revenue Services’ website, ct.govdrs, you can find the Back to Work CT application as well as more information about the program.

A person must meet the following requirements to be eligible for CT’s Back to Work program: