This week, surprise stimulus checks worth up to $1,000 will be sent out – here’s how to get yours.

This week, Americans will receive surprise stimulus checks worth up to (dollar)1,000.

The large checks will be deposited in time for the New Year.

States across the country are providing bonus payments to their residents this holiday season.

Several states now have their own programs to benefit residents, with each local government determining who qualifies for a fourth stimulus check and how much they will receive.

Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut announced the Back to Work program, which will provide (dollar)1,000 in stimulus checks beginning May 30, 2021 and running until December 31, 2021.

“Many workers who were displaced during the early months of the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now reentering the workforce and beginning to rebuild,” Lamont said.

“This one-time bonus payment will assist some of those workers in paying for the essentials they will need to return to work, such as childcare.”

This is the newest tool in our pandemic recovery toolbox.”

Other states have more stringent requirements, including information on when residents applied for unemployment and how long they were unemployed.

To be eligible for the stimulus payment, residents must also have found work.

To be eligible for a (dollar)1,000 stimulus payment, a person must complete and submit an electronic Back to Work CT program application – no paper applications will be accepted.

Following the completion of the required eight weeks of employment, the Department of Revenue Services may contact an applicant directly to verify their employment.

On the Department of Revenue Services’ website, ct.govdrs, you can find the Back to Work CT application as well as more information about the program.

A person must meet the following requirements to be eligible for CT’s Back to Work program: