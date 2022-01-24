This week, the final January Social Security COLA of (dollar)1,657 will be distributed – see if you’re eligible.

The final Social Security payments for January are due this week, and they’ll be worth an average of (dollar)1,657 thanks to a raise in the COLA.

Because of rising inflation, Social Security benefits will receive a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022.

The 5.9% COLA increase was calculated using data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which tracks price changes for common goods and services.

Beneficiaries will receive a monthly benefit increase of (dollar)92, bringing their monthly benefit to (dollar)1,657 from (dollar)1,565.

This is the largest increase in Social Security benefits in nearly 40 years, and beneficiaries should have received a letter explaining the new COLA increase by now.

Despite these annual inflation adjustments, the purchasing power of Social Security beneficiaries has decreased by 30% from 2000 to early 2021, according to a recent study by the Senior Citizens League.

So, maybe this COLA increase isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

According to the most recent inflation data, the rate in December 2021 was 7%.

Do not be concerned if you have not yet received your check.

Social Security benefits are distributed based on the month and day of the recipient’s birth.

Social Security benefits for those with a birthday between January 1 and October 10 began on the second Wednesday of each month.

Claimants with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of the month, while those with birthdays between the 21st and the 31st receive their checks on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

This means that the payments for this month will be made on January 12, January 19, and January 26.

It is recommended that you wait three mailing days before contacting the Social Security Administration (SSA) if you do not receive your benefit check on the expected date.

You can also see the complete payment schedule for 2022.

Benefits from Social Security are determined by a person’s history of covered earnings.

You must be at least 62 years old or disabled and have at least 40 work credits to be eligible.

If you believe you may be eligible for this program, you can apply for it online.

If you are unable to complete the application online, you can call the SSA between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. to apply.

