This week, the next round of COLA Social Security checks worth up to (dollar)4,194 will be mailed – find out when yours will arrive.

This week, the next round of new COLA Social Security checks worth up to (dollar)4,194 will be mailed – find out when yours will arrive.

This week, the next round of boosted checks will be mailed to Social Security claimants.

In 2022, the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will rise to 5.9%, affecting 64 million claimants.

This figure accounts for inflation, which has risen sharply in recent months as a result of strong consumer demand.

Because Social Security benefits are based on birth dates, millions of people have already received their first boost.

On January 12, claimants with birthdays between January 1 and January 10 received their first boosted payment.

Those born between the 11th and the 20th of the month receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of the month, which is just a few days away, January 19.

Claimants with birthdays from January 21 to January 31 receive their checks on the fourth Wednesday of the month, which falls on January 26.

The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), which measures changes in the cost of popular goods and services, is used to calculate the COLA.

As a result, the average monthly Social Security benefit in 2022 will increase by (dollar)92, from $1,565 to $1,657.

Additionally, in 2022, the maximum Social Security benefit will be (dollar)4,194.

To receive the maximum Social Security benefit, you must earn six figures over the course of your career, work for at least 35 years, and file your claim late.

Keep in mind that if the holiday schedule in a month affects Social Security payment dates, they may be changed.

Because of the holiday schedule, claimants for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) received two checks last month.

SSI claimants typically receive their payments on the first of every month.

They will not receive another check until February 1st in this case.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) administers SSI, which is designed to assist people over the age of 65, as well as those who are blind or disabled and have little or no income.

