This weekend, 30 million families will be impacted by a change to the monthly (dollar)300 child tax credit payments – here’s why.

This weekend, a change to monthly (dollar)300 child tax credit payments will affect 30 million families – here’s why.

For the first time since July, millions of families will not receive a monthly payment this weekend.

Because Congress failed to pass an extension of the expanded Child Tax Credit, over 30 million families who had grown accustomed to the monthly (dollar)300 payments will not receive another round on January 15.

As part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief package, the American Rescue Plan, Democrats temporarily expanded the child tax credit early last year.

The credit was available to households with children who were eligible for the (dollar)1,400 stimulus check in March 2021.

Democrats removed the credit’s work requirements and allowed eligible recipients to pay half of the credit amount in monthly installments.

The maximum credit amount has been increased to (dollar)3,600 for children under the age of six and (dollar)3,000 for children aged six to seventeen.

Those with dependents between the ages of 18 and 24 who were enrolled full-time in college between the ages of 18 and 24 received (dollar)500 for each.

From December 15 to the end of the year, eligible parents received their final payments.

As part of his Build Back Better legislation, President Biden expressed hope for extending the child tax credit payments.

Senator Joe Manchin, in an unexpected turn of events, came out against the $1.9 trillion Build Back Better Plan.

To pass the bill, the Democrats needed all 50 senators to vote yes.

The payments would have been extended for another year under the bill, giving families up to (dollar)3,600 per child.

However, without the vote of a Democratic Senator, the bill will not be able to move forward.

Officials say the Biden administration hasn’t abandoned the Build Back Better plan.

It’s possible that the bill will be divided into smaller pieces and passed piecemeal.

Meanwhile, families preparing for tax season will have the opportunity to recover missed child tax credit payments from 2021 if they file their taxes this year.

This month, the IRS will send a letter to CTC recipients detailing the exact amount each family received under the expanded Child Tax Credit.

Some payments were delayed by the IRS; for example, many families’ September CTC payments were delayed.

Parents can check the Processed Payments section of the IRS Child Tax Credit portal to see if the payment has been sent or processed at all.

Users should have their IRS username and IDme account information ready in order to check this information.

Taxpayers will be notified once the payment is confirmed to be missing…

