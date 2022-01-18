This year, there are two possible changes that could help Social Security claimants financially.

This year, there are two possible changes that could benefit Social Security claimants financially.

SURGERY prices have put a strain on seniors’ finances in the last year, but there are a few changes in the works for 2022 that could help.

Inflation has now reached its highest levels in decades as the supply continues to fall short of demand.

However, the average Social Security check has been increased by (dollar)92 to (dollar)1,657 per month, which is a welcome increase.

This is due to the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which this year increased to 5.9%.

While many seniors are finding it difficult to keep up with inflation, there are a few changes that could help.

These are listed below.

While Social Security claimants have already received a boost, it is possible that they will receive another in 2022.

The COLA for 2022 was announced by the Social Security Administration using data from October 2020 to October 2021, according to Boston College Research Fellow Matt Rutledge.

And, given the recent increase in inflation, “another fairly large COLA adjustment” may be necessary.

“So much of what’s going on and so many of the things we’ve been looking at in terms of whether this inflation is going to be transitory or not, are the ports still going to be backed up, are we still going to see labor shortages?”

“The good news, I believe, is that Social Security beneficiaries will be protected from the majority of inflation,” Mr Rutledge said.

In December, the inflation rate was 7%, slightly higher than the new COLA of 7%.

Assuming the checks adjust for inflation, average Social Security checks would increase by about (dollar)18 per month.

Medicare costs have also increased in 2022, but there’s a chance they’ll decrease.

Despite the fact that Medicare Part B premiums are expected to increase by 14.5% this year, a major biotech company made a significant change.

This was Biogen, which earlier this month reduced the price of the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm by 50%.

As a result, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would reevaluate this year’s standard premium in light of the “dramatic price change.”

The potential cost of covering Aduhelm was responsible for about half of the Medicare premium increase, but it’s unclear how much premiums would drop if the change went into effect.

Outpatient and diagnostic services are covered by Part B premiums.

We explain a little more about Social Security…

