This year’s maximum Social Security benefit is (dollar)4,194 and there are four steps to get it.

This year, there are four steps to getting the maximum Social Security benefit of (dollar)4,194.

TENS OF MILLIONS of Social Security claimants are about to get their benefits increased, and claimants will want to plan ahead so they can get the most out of their benefits.

In 2022, the average Social Security benefit will increase by (dollar)92 to (dollar)1,657 per month.

In addition, the maximum monthly benefit will increase to (dollar)4,194.

On the second Wednesday of each month, those born between January 1 and October 10 receive their new checks.

Claimants with birthdays between the 11th and the 20th receive their benefits on the third Wednesday of the month, while those with birthdays between the 21st and the 31st receive their checks on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

In the future, we’ll go over how to position yourself to get the most out of your Social Security benefits.

You can start receiving Social Security benefits once you turn 62, but you’ll earn a lot more if you don’t claim right away.

It might make sense to wait until you reach full retirement age if you can live without the income for a few more years.

Depending on the year you were born, this is usually 66 or 67.

According to the Social Security Administration, filing a claim at age 62 could result in a 30% reduction in benefits.

According to the Social Security Administration, if you start claiming when you reach full retirement age of 66, you will receive 100% of your monthly benefit.

If you delay benefits for another 12 months, you’ll get 108 percent of the monthly benefit and 132 percent if you wait until you’re 70.

If you recently made the mistake of claiming Social Security benefits too soon, you may want to consider suspending them.

Remember that you will have to repay the benefits you received if you do this.

However, if it’s been less than a year since you started claiming, you can reset the clock and try again to maximize your benefits.

To do so, you must request that your benefits be suspended from the Social Security Administration (SSA).

You can do so by completing a withdrawal application and delivering it to your local Social Security office.

Your work history plays a big role in determining how much money you get from Social Security.

To begin, make sure you have at least 35 years of experience.

If you don’t, zeros will be added to your calculation for each year you don’t have enough income to meet the 35-year threshold.

But just because your work history doesn’t have a zero average doesn’t mean you can’t…

