Thousands of Americans are being warned not to throw away (dollar)300 payment letters because they believe they are spam mail.

Thousands of Americans have been warned not to throw away (dollar)300 payment letters because they believe they are spam mail.

If you live in Santa Ana, California, and are expecting a city stimulus payment, keep an eye on your mail.

Eligible residents have received payment letters in the mail.

Low-income households in Santa Ana, California are receiving stimulus payments.

While some residents are receiving their payments by hand, others are receiving notification of their eligibility for the funds via mail.

“We plan to give out up to the full 20,000 cards either in person or notifying qualified residents by mail to pick them up,” a city official told The Sun.

So take this as a friendly reminder to check your mail for a letter verifying your eligibility and confirming when you’ll be able to pick up your payment.

This warning is similar to the ones issued when the stimulus checks of (dollar)1,400 and (dollar)600 were being mailed out.

The payment cards were reportedly not marked with any markings indicating an official letter from the IRS in those cases.

This is part of the Revive Santa Ana Resident Stimulus Program, which will see payments totaling (dollar)6 million sent out.

Those who qualify will receive prepaid Visa debit cards worth (dollar)300.

Mayor Vicente Sarmiento of Santa Ana has asked the recipients to use the cards locally to assist local business owners.

On December 4, officials began delivering the cards door-to-door.

According to the city official, approximately 2,700 payments have been distributed to eligible residents so far, leaving another 17,300 owed payments.

“We’ve got a few more days until December to finish it,” the official said.

He was unable to say which areas had received cards and which were still waiting.

To be eligible for assistance, rental units must have poverty rates higher than the Santa Ana median of 42%.

The city’s action comes as the state continues to distribute stimulus funds.

Payments are worth up to (dollar)1,100 under California’s Golden State Stimulus II.

State residents who earn less than (dollar)75,000 per year and who filed their 2020 taxes by October 15 will receive these payments.

The most recent batch of checks was sent to zip codes ranging from 585-719 in the last three digits.

Payments will be made to that area until December 17.

The remainder of the mailing schedule for paper checks is as follows:

