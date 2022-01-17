Thousands of Americans only have until TODAY to apply for a (dollar)660 payment – just follow these steps to get the money.

Thousands of Americans have until TODAY to apply for a (dollar)660 payment – just follow these steps to get your money.

THOUSANDS of Americans who are eligible for stimulus payments worth (dollar)660 have until the end of the day to apply.

If you meet the requirements, follow these simple steps to ensure that you receive your Universal Basic Income (UBI) check.

Eligible families in Shreveport, Louisiana, have until Monday, January 17 to apply for the payments.

As a result, 110 families in the city will receive monthly payments of (dollar)660 for the next 12 months.

To be eligible, a city resident must be a single parent with an income of 120 percent of the federal poverty level.

A single parent with a school-aged child is defined by the city as a mother, father, stepparent, grandparent, caregiver, or legal guardian.

As of August 2021, the child must be three years old and under the age of twenty.

The city also stated that you cannot live with a partner if you are not married.

Shreveport is the most recent city to implement a universal basic income program, which involves making recurring payments to those in need.

At least 12 other cities and states are providing universal basic income payments of up to $12,000 each.

Across the country, cities and states are distributing millions of dollars.

Accepted participants in guaranteed income programs can expect to earn hundreds of dollars per month.

Those who are eligible should apply for universal basic income programs in their city or state.

The programs are usually run by the government, and accepted participants are given a fixed amount of money for a set period of time.

In many cases, there are no restrictions on how participants use the money.

Its supporters argue that it aids in getting people back on their feet.

Opponents of universal basic income programs claim that they discourage people from looking for work.

UBI programs can be found all over the United States.

