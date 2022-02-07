Thousands of bereaved families are still missing out on Covid funeral assistance – find out if you’re one of them.

Thousands of bereaved families are still missing out on $9,000 in Covid funeral assistance – see if you’re one of them.

More than 900,000 Americans have died as a result of Covid-19, and many of their bereaved families are still without financial assistance.

If your loved one is among those listed, the government will provide up to (dollar)9,000 in Covid funeral assistance.

FEMA has set aside (dollar)2 billion to help with funeral costs related to Covid.

A total of (dollar)1 billion has been spent so far.

A maximum of (dollar)9,000 per funeral and (dollar)35,500 per application is paid by the agency.

You should apply as soon as possible if you believe this program will benefit you.

FEMA has been processing more funeral application requests than ever since 2021.

FEMA received over 222,000 applications between April and June of 2021.

The following is a list of the types of expenses that will be covered by the assistance:

FEMA usually takes about 30 days to determine eligibility after all required documentation is submitted.

However, once you’ve been approved, receiving funds via direct deposit can take a few days.

Due to staffing shortages at FEMA, processing times may be longer than usual.

After May 16, 2020, any death that occurred after that date is eligible.

However, the death certificate must state that Covid-19 was the cause of death.

The support is also available for deaths that occurred between January 20, 2020, and May 16, 2020.

Covid-19 does not need to be listed as a cause of death for deaths that occurred during this time period.

However, a coroner or original death certifier must provide a link between Covid-19 and the cause of death in an explanatory statement.

Only one claim per funeral should be made, and it can be made at any time after the funeral.

If multiple family members contributed to the cost, a single claimant should reimburse them in turn.

The United States marked a year of devastation in January of last year, with fatalities approaching 400,000.

In December 2021, the first Omicron case in a fully vaccinated person was confirmed in the United States.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.