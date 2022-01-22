Thousands of DEAD Americans may be eligible for a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check in 2022 – learn how to apply for your late relative.

Thousands of DEAD Americans may be eligible for a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check in 2022 – find out how to apply for your late relative.

According to reports, if someone did not receive the money last year, they do not even have to be alive to claim it.

The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021, provided most Americans with (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks.

The funds were intended to assist people in surviving the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to Fox Baltimore, the IRS released information for taxpayers earlier this month.

Families of people who died in 2021 and did not receive the full Economic Impact Payment the previous year can still receive the money, according to the report.

“If the individual met the eligibility requirements while alive, an individual who died in 2021 or 2022 and did not receive the full amount of the third Economic Impact Payment may be eligible for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit,” according to the IRIS.

“An individual who died before January 1, 2021 does not qualify for the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit,” the statement said.

If you’re married, there may be additional challenges.

You must repay the Recovery Rebate Credit if your spouse died before 2021 and you received it.

Single taxpayers earning less than (dollar)75,000 are eligible for the full payment, as are married couples filing jointly earning less than (dollar)150,000.

