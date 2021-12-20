Thousands of divorced Americans could be missing out on thousands in Social Security benefits – here’s how to get them.

Thousands of divorced Americans may be missing out on tens of thousands of dollars in Social Security benefits – here’s how to get them.

If you’re no longer married to your spouse, make sure you’re getting everything you’re entitled to.

Ex-spouses and other family members may be eligible for benefits from their former spouse’s Social Security retirement account.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the amount that can be paid to your family is limited.

Your retirement benefit will not be reduced by these Social Security payments to family members, including ex-spouses.

Furthermore, the amount of benefits paid to a divorced spouse has no bearing on the amount of benefits your family may receive.

The total varies based on the amount of your benefit and the number of qualifying members on file.

Your spouse, ex-spouse, or children may be included.

Your ex-spouse will still be eligible for benefits if they meet the requirements if you remarry.

According to the Social Security Administration, you and your family can receive between 150 and 180 percent of your full retirement benefit.

If you’re divorced, your ex-spouse may be eligible for benefits based on your employment history.

Even if you’ve remarried, this will apply.

For an ex-spouse to receive benefits, there are some rules to follow:

The benefit that your ex-spouse is entitled to based on their own work is less than the benefit that they would receive if they worked for you.

Aside from that, you must be eligible for Social Security retirement or disability benefits.

Women will make up more than 80% of divorced spousal beneficiaries aged 62 and older by 2050, according to the Social Security Administration.

If you have been divorced for at least two years and have not applied for retirement benefits but are eligible, your ex-spouse can receive benefits on your record if you have not applied for them.

If your ex-spouse is entitled to retirement benefits based on their own records, the Social Security Administration will pay that amount first.

If the benefit on your record is higher, your ex-spouse will receive an additional amount on your record, bringing the total benefit to that higher amount.

If your ex-spouse was born before January 2, 1954 and has reached full retirement age, they can choose to receive only the divorced spouse’s benefit and postpone receiving their own retirement benefit until later.

If your ex-spouse was born on or after January 2, 1954, the option of taking only one benefit at full retirement age is no longer available.

Your ex-spouse will effectively file for all retirement or spousal benefits if they file for one.

If your ex-spouse works while receiving benefits, they are subject to the same earnings limits as you.

