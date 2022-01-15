Thousands of families could receive a surprise (dollar)1,504 EBT food stamp card TODAY – but there’s still time to apply.

Thousands of families may be eligible for a surprise (dollar)1,504 EBT food stamp card TODAY – but there’s still time to apply.

THOUSANDS of Georgia families received a surprise EBT food stamp card worth $1,504 in the mail today – and they didn’t have to sign up for it.

If you hurry, there is still time to sign up.

According to the website for the program, the funds will be used to assist families with children enrolled in Georgia schools with groceries and food.

The government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic is the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT), which works similarly to the federal EBT program.

The Coronavirus Response Act for Families First allowed it to happen.

P-EBT allows eligible schoolchildren to receive temporary emergency nutrition benefits that are loaded onto EBT cards and used to buy food.

It is intended for children who were denied free or reduced-price school meals during the school year, as well as SNAP-eligible (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) children enrolled in childcare and K-12 schools as a result of the pandemic.

P-EBT is now available to all children who would normally receive free or reduced-price lunch at a public or public charter school.

Children under the age of six who have lived in a household that has received SNAP since October 1, 2020, are also eligible.

Some students automatically qualify for the benefit if they attend a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school, according to a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Human Services.

For the 2020-2021 school year, students attending CEP schools are automatically eligible for P-EBT, which means they would have received the money without having to apply.

CEP schools provide free meals to all students, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services has announced that its issuance schedule has been completed, and childcare benefits have been distributed and processed across the state.

The announcement stated, “Summer P-EBT is still on track to be distributed to all eligible student families during the month of January.”

If you’re expecting a card, you’ll have to wait until today, January 15.

Households that would normally qualify for free school lunches or reduced-priced meals are eligible to receive benefits on an EBT card to help them buy food due to school closures, reduced attendance, or reduced hours caused by the pandemic, according to the guidelines.

P-EBT recipients will not be required to repay their benefits.

The recipient has 274 days to spend the card.

However, it must first be activated, which can be done by creating a PIN number before using it.

Call 888-421-3281 to set up an appointment.

